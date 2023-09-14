THE OBSESSED Reveal Gilded Sorrow Album Details

Doom legends, The Obsessed, will release their fifth studio album, Gilded Sorrow, on February 16 via Ripple Music. Pre-orders are open for vinyl variants and CDs, at Bandcamp and Ripple Music.

Scott “Wino” Weinrich is a living legend. In a way he’s the American version of Lemmy and shares many traits with the late, much beloved metal icon. He’s always been a rebel, loner and an outsider in an outsider scene, pursuing his music without regard for popularity or acceptance. In the process he came to be considered one of the early pioneers of American doom. All of this began when he founded The Obsessed back in the 70s. As a key part of the 80s Washington/Maryland music scene, his music earned the respect of metal, punk and crossover fans alike while often being dubbed “doom metal.” Looking back though, it was really just gritty, street-wise American metal with a cynical bent and psychedelic flair.

Now The Obsessed comes roaring back with their most rocking album of all time. Expanded to a 4-piece with the addition of Jason Taylor on guitar, the music is more aggressive, straight ahead and downright mean than ever before. Not that it matters anyway because it’s fucking Wino, man!

Wino states: "I think it's the heaviest thing I've ever done. Heavy in a sense as not just sludge heavy, but well-rounded. And it sounds fantastic. Everything I do with (producer) Frank Marchand gets better and better. He knows what the fuck he's doing."

Tracklisting:

"Daughter Of An Echo"

"It’s Not OK"

"Realize A Dream"

"Gilded Sorrow"

"Stoned Back To The Bomb Age"

"Wellspring/Dark Sunshine"

"Jailine"

"Yen Sleep"

"Lucky Free Nice Machine"