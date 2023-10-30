THE OBSESSED Reveals New Single / Video "It's Not OK"

Iconic US doom and heavy metal veterans The Obsessed present the fist-pumping first single taken from their long-anticipated fifth studio album Gilded Sorrow, to be released on February 16, 2024 through Ripple Music.

About the song, frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich says: "This song is about and dedicated to all the loud mouth keyboard warriors, and so-called 'friends' who steal from you, conveniently forget about debts, stab you in the back, instigate Internet rumours, talk shit in the press, while being the first to run away from any face to face confrontations. Simply, these people and their actions suck and 'It's not OK'. Enough said."

Scott “Wino” Weinrich is a living legend. In a way, he is the American version of Lemmy and shares many traits with the late, much-beloved metal icon. He’s always been a rebel, loner and an outsider in an outsider scene, pursuing his music without regard for popularity or acceptance. In the process, he came to be considered one of the early pioneers of American doom. All of this began when he founded The Obsessed back in the '70s, then pursued through his many other outfits such as Saint Vitus or Spirit Caravan. As a key part of the '80s Washington/Maryland music scene, his music earned the respect of metal, punk and crossover fans alike while often being dubbed doom metal. Looking back, it was just gritty, street-wise American metal with a cynical bent and psychedelic flair, and this is what made him the unique and timeless heavy music icon he is today.

Now, The Obsessed comes roaring back with their most rocking album of all time Gilded Sorrow, to be released on February 16, 2024 through independent Californian label Ripple Music. Expanded to a four-piece with the addition of Jason Taylor on guitar, the music is more aggressive, straightforward and downright mean than ever before. Wino comments: "Adding Jason Taylor as second guitarist was one of the best decisions I've made because he's a virtuoso guitar player and I must say he contributed quite a bit of good stuff to this record." About the new album, he adds: "I think it's the heaviest thing I've ever done. Heavy in a sense as not just sludge heavy, but well-rounded. And it sounds fantastic. Everything I do with Frank Marchand gets better and better. He knows what the fuck he's doing."

Gilded Sorrow was produced by Frank Marchand, Scott "Wino" Weinrich and Jason Taylor. Mixed and engineered by Frank Marchand and mastered by Alan Douches. Gilded Sorrow will be available on vinyl, CD and digital on February 16, 2024 through Ripple Music.

Tracklisting:

"Daughter Of An Echo"

"It’s Not OK"

"Realize A Dream"

"Gilded Sorrow"

"Stoned Back To The Bomb Age"

"Wellspring/Dark Sunshine"

"Jailine"

"Yen Sleep"

"Lucky Free Nice Machine"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.