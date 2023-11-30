THE OBSESSED Streams New Song "Stoned Back To The Bomb Age"

US doom metal giants The Obsessed share the second single taken from their long-anticipated fifth album Gilded Sorrow, to be released on February 16, 2024 through Ripple Music. Stream "Stoned Back To The Bomb Age" below.

Fronted by legendary guitarist and vocalist Scott "Wino" Weinrich, the iconic doom metal powerhouse The Obsessed comes roaring back after seven years with their new studio album and Ripple Music debut, Gilded Sorrow. Expanded to a four-piece with Jason Taylor on rhythm guitar, their music is more aggressive, straightforward and downright mean than ever before: firing on all cylinders, the foursome delivers their most rocking album of all time with Gilded Sorrow. Described by Wino as "the heaviest thing he's ever done," this new sonic onslaught from the mighty East Coast foursome is about to leave an indelible mark on the 2024 heavy music landscape!

About the song, frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich says: "There was a time when I listened to a lot of daytime radio to take the edge off an extremely mundane lifestyle. George W. Bush was president and the USA had started the Afghanistan war. One day, I heard Deputy Secretary of Defense Armitage say: "If Pakistan gets involved in this, we will bomb them back to the stone age." I was struck by the callous brutality of this statement, and we crafted "Stoned Back To The Bomb Age" in a straightforward fukk you to these inhuman war pigs and the other unelected swine that run the world and are plotting humanities demise as you read this!"

Gilded Sorrow was produced by Frank Marchand, Scott "Wino" Weinrich and Jason Taylor. Mixed and engineered by Frank Marchand and mastered by Alan Douches. It will be issued on vinyl, CD and digital on February 16th through Ripple Music.

Tracklisting:

"Daughter Of An Echo"

"It’s Not OK"

"Realize A Dream"

"Gilded Sorrow"

"Stoned Back To The Bomb Age"

"Wellspring/Dark Sunshine"

"Jailine"

"Yen Sleep"

"Lucky Free Nice Machine"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.