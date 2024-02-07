THE OCEAN Kick Off Holocene North American Tour 2024 This Week
February 7, 2024, 20 minutes ago
Berlin-based atmospheric post metal collective The Ocean will kick off their long-awaited Holocene North American headlining tour this week. The journey begins February 7th in Baltimore, Maryland and makes its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close on March 10th in Tampa, Florida. Support will be provided by This World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, and Pelagic Records labelmates Shy, Low, as well as Lesser Glow on select dates.
Tour dates are as follows:
February
7 - Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD *
8 - Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA *
9 - Monarch – Brooklyn, NY
10 -Middle East / Downstairs – Cambridge, MA *
11 - Cafe Campus – Montreal, QC
13 - Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON
14 - Sanctuary – Detroit, MI
15 - Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH
16 - Legends Bar – Cincinnati, OH
17 - Reggies – Chicago, IL
18 - Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN
20 - The Bluebird Theatre – Denver, CO
21 - Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT
23 - Star Theatre – Portland, OR
24 - El Corazon – Seattle, WA
26 - Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA
27 - Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA
28 - Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA
29 - The Usual Place – Las Vegas, NV
March
1 - Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA
2 - Nile Theatre – Mesa, AZ
3 - Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM
5 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX
6 - Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX
7 - The Secret Group – Houston, TX
8 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA
9 - Center Stage (The Loft) – Atlanta, GA
10 - The Conduit – Orlando, FL
* w/ Lesser Glow
The Ocean released the follow-up to their critically acclaimed Phanerozoic double album, Holocene, on May 19, 2023. On this new record, The Ocean present a gear shift toward the electronic world while reaching new depths of heaviness at the same time. Order via the Pelagic Records webstore.
Photo by Craig Murray