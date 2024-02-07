THE OCEAN Kick Off Holocene North American Tour 2024 This Week

February 7, 2024, 20 minutes ago

news the ocean heavy metal

THE OCEAN Kick Off Holocene North American Tour 2024 This Week

Berlin-based atmospheric post metal collective The Ocean will kick off their long-awaited Holocene North American headlining tour this week. The journey begins February 7th in Baltimore, Maryland and makes its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close on March 10th in Tampa, Florida. Support will be provided by This World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, and Pelagic Records labelmates Shy, Low, as well as Lesser Glow on select dates.

Tour dates are as follows:

February
7 - Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD *
8 - Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA *
9 - Monarch – Brooklyn, NY
10 -Middle East / Downstairs – Cambridge, MA *
11 - Cafe Campus – Montreal, QC
13 - Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON
14 - Sanctuary – Detroit, MI
15 - Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH
16 - Legends Bar – Cincinnati, OH
17 - Reggies – Chicago, IL
18 - Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN
20 - The Bluebird Theatre – Denver, CO
21 - Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT
23 - Star Theatre – Portland, OR
24 - El Corazon – Seattle, WA
26 - Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA
27 - Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA
28 - Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA
29 - The Usual Place – Las Vegas, NV

March
1 - Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA
2 - Nile Theatre – Mesa, AZ
3 - Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM
5 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX
6 - Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX
7 - The Secret Group – Houston, TX
8 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA
9 - Center Stage (The Loft) – Atlanta, GA
10 - The Conduit – Orlando, FL

* w/ Lesser Glow

The Ocean released the follow-up to their critically acclaimed Phanerozoic double album, Holocene, on May 19, 2023. On this new record, The Ocean present a gear shift toward the electronic world while reaching new depths of heaviness at the same time. Order via the Pelagic Records webstore.

 

Photo by Craig Murray



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources