THE OCEAN Release Bass Playthrough Video For "Triassic"
January 12, 2023, 13 minutes ago
In the newly released video below, The Ocean bassist Mattias Hägerstrand performs "Triassic" from the Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic album, which was issued in 2020 via Metal Blade Records (CD / digital) and the band's own Pelagic Records (vinyl). The clip was filmed and edited by Drew Storcks.
Tracklisting:
“Triassic”
“Jurassic | Cretaceous”
“Palaeocene”
“Eocene”
“Oligocene”
“Miocene | Pliocene”
“Pleistocene”
“Holocene”
