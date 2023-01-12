THE OCEAN Release Bass Playthrough Video For "Triassic"

In the newly released video below, The Ocean bassist Mattias Hägerstrand performs "Triassic" from the Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic album, which was issued in 2020 via Metal Blade Records (CD / digital) and the band's own Pelagic Records (vinyl). The clip was filmed and edited by Drew Storcks.

Tracklisting:

“Triassic”

“Jurassic | Cretaceous”

“Palaeocene”

“Eocene”

“Oligocene”

“Miocene | Pliocene”

“Pleistocene”

“Holocene”

“Jurassic | Cretaceous” feat. Katotonia’s Jonas Renske:

"Pleistocene" video:

"Oligocene" video: