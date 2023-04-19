THE OCEAN Releases Cinematic Video For “Subatlantic”

Berlin-based atmospheric post metal collective The Ocean will return with the follow-up to their critically acclaimed Phanerozoic double album— Holocene— on May 19. On this new record, The Ocean are presenting a gear shift toward the electronic world while reaching new depths of heaviness at the same time. Preorder at the Pelagic Records webstore.

This heaviness is palpable on the band's new single "Subatlantic,” which starts off with trip-hop beats and dark psychedelia and slowly gains momentum to eventually culminate in an unexpectedly heavy grand finale of the album. Intricate and heavy guitar riffs are built over a propulsive rhythm section and when vocalist Rossetti eventually screams "prepare for departure," it has become clear that this is the closing of not just a record, but a series of paleontology-inspired albums that the band started 16 years ago with their seminal Precambrian LP in 2007.

Subatlantic's brilliant new music video, once again directed by Drew Storcks, continues right where the previous album track, "Parabiosis" left off. In the new video, the doctor-protagonist whose patients signed up for a de-aging program and ended up in their own personal purgatories (pictured in the previous video) is being chased by an anonymous masked figure through rainforest and across tropical beaches. The clip was filmed on tour in Puerto Rico after the band's recent North American tour with Katatonia, with band members acting in the clip.

On the first half of "Subatlantic," The Ocean's Massive Attack influence is quite obvious and makes more sense than listeners could have ever guessed within the context of this band.

The Ocean's Peter Voigtmann mentions: “We're all huge fans of 'Mezzanine,' which is still one of the best-produced albums to date. It has aged incredibly well. And for me it is an immensely heavy album too, a different kind of heaviness but one that somehow connects logically with what we've been doing with The Ocean over the course of the past two albums.”

(Photo: Geoffrey Wallang)