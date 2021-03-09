THE OCEAN To Perform Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic In Its Entirety For Upcoming Livestream Show

On Thursday, March 25 at 12PM PST//3PM EST//8PM CET, The Ocean will host a special livestream show, featuring a performance of 2018's Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic in its entirety.

The Ocean comments: "We will be performing Phanerozoic I in its entirety on Thursday, March 25, 8PM CET - streamed live from Pier2, a shipyard in the port of Bremen, Germany.

Please join to make this evening special - it will be a show without any audience in the live room. We'll be playing for you guys at your homes, wherever they are.

“After more than a year of absence from playing music, we're stoked to be getting back together to rehearse and perform - even more so, because we have a new space which we are currently transforming into our own recording studio. This is the beginning of a new era for us. We've battled against the inertia of 2020 with writing a whole bunch of new material, and the result is that we've got 2 new albums ready to record once the construction work is done. For now, there are no plans to make this available online after the event, nor to do this again, so don't miss out on this. If this goes well, we‘ll promise to do something for Phanerozoic II a bit later in the year."

Purchase tickets at this location. Ticketholders will be able to replay the full stream for 48 hours from the start of the show.