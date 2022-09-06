THE OFFERING Release “Tiny Disappointments” From Upcoming Seeing The Elephant Album

The Offering has released a new visualizer video for “Tiny Disappointments” today.

“Tiny Disappointments” is off of the band’s forthcoming new album Seeing The Elephant out November 4 via Century Media Records. Preorders available starting today here.

With Seeing The Elephant, The Offering have woven together a record as rich, adventurous and heartfelt as anything you’re bound to hear anytime soon. Conceived during the chaos of the 2020 protests and the ensuing warzone of cultural upheaval, Seeing The Elephant is a challenging (and ultimately rewarding) record for extreme times.

“Even on my most wonderful days, I can find myself feeling strangled by my own expectations and find myself disappointed in little facets of the world, in everyone, and everything,” states Alex Richichi (vocals). “I have found life is made up of ‘Tiny Disappointments’, where overcoming and coping with these ultimately becomes the hardest thing we do every day. This song addresses those feelings of drowning, which I believe is universal in the human experience - albeit on different scales.”

Nishad George (guitar) adds, "During the writing process for Seeing The Elephant, my dad's cancer diagnosis had gotten much worse, and I had felt this pressure knowing this would be my last album that he could listen to. Living up to my own expectations for making that special was strenuous. I eventually stumbled upon the opening chord to ‘Tiny Disappointments’, and I just let go - I blinked and 12 hours of euphoria later, the song was complete. It was a massive turning point in the writing process for the album. Less than a month before he passed away, my dad finally got to listen to the album, and singled out this song as the best we've ever done. I couldn't agree more."

Seeing The Elephant is available in the following formats:

-300x transp. red LP available at CM Distro Wholesale EU and cmdistro.de

-Black LP

-Standard CD Jewelcase

-Digital album

Vocalist Alex Richichi and guitarist Nishad George construct a new framework from past work with the help of mixer Zach Weeks (Kvelertak, The Armed) at the Salem, Massachusetts’ renowned God City Studios, proving The Offering as a band that not only challenges the norm but one that will refine and redefine them.

In the past, the foursome have warmed crowds for diverse acts such as Primal Fear, Rhapsody of Fire, Prong, Genitorturers, 36 Crazyfists, and have been a fan-favorite at the main stage of the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival. Right before the release of HOME they played European festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Fezen Festival and Gefle Metal Festival.

(Photo – Rossetti Photography)