The Official IRON MAIDEN Colouring Book Volume II: The Singles Available In June; Pre-Order Now

UK independent publisher, Rock N' Roll Colouring, has announced the June 6 release of a second official Iron Maiden colouring book. The Official Iron Maiden Colouring Book Volume II: The Singles is available for pre-order here.

If you ever doodled the logo of your favourite band on the back of your exercise book at school, or you spent hours on end staring at every detail of your favourite vinyl album cover... then this is for you.

Featuring iconic artwork from classic singles released by the band over the years, all printed on high quality paper, in a square format, fully endorsed and officially licensed, these killer designs have the potential for hours of satisfying colouring in. Each book allow you to raise the horns in celebration of one of heavy metal's most legendary and important bands, letting your imagination run riot as you create your own personalized versions of your favourite designs.

Each book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image, with beautifully detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Let your imagination run wild and add your own interpretation of these classic images, or simply recreate them as closely as you can to the originals. Whatever you decide, the satisfaction of adding your personal touch to these classic designs is extremely rewarding.

Devised and created by two life long rock and heavy metal devotees and colouring book fans, Rock N’ Roll Colouring was formed by fans, for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure these books do justice to the legacy of Iron Maiden, and give fans another reason to enjoy some of the most beautiful and creative artwork from this band. And not only that Colouring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus, and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines a love of the music with a love of the art.

Rock N’ Roll Colouring released the first official colouring book from Iron Maiden last December, following previous releases from Alice Cooper, Motörhead, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy and Megadeth.