THE OLD DEAD TREE Releases "Solastalgia" Video

The Old Dead Tree stands tall amidst the ruins of fleeting trends and hollow promises. Forged in the fires of pain and perseverance, their music weaves tales of agony and resilience with a dark elegance few can rival.

Their latest album, Second Thoughts, dives deep into the brooding abyss of human experience. Each track captures the raw pain of existence and the bittersweet taste of fleeting joy. From the haunting introspection of "Unpredictable" to the merciless pounding of "The Trap", every note is a visceral reminder of life’s unpredictable twists.

As you journey through the melodies and lyrics, you’ll find yourself confronting your own demons, only to emerge stronger, reborn. It’s an unflinching exploration of love, loss, and the burning desire to overcome the shadows that hunt us all.

New video for “Solastalgia” is streaming below.

Second Thoughts is out December 6 via Season Of Mist. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“Unpredictable”

“Don’t Waste Your Time”

“The Lightest Straw”

“Better Off Dead”

“Without A Second Thought”

“Luke”

“Story Of My Life”

“Fresh Start”

“I Wish I Could”

“The Trap”

“Solastalgia”

“OK”

“The Worst Is Yet To Come”

“Solastalgia” video: