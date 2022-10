The Only Time This EAGLES Icon Ever Got Drunk, He Wrote A '70s Classic In Just Minutes; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"This all-time rock classic appeared on the biggest selling album of all time; Eagles: Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975. 'Already Gone' was the most rocking single that Glenn Frey and Don Henley and the Eagles ever did. It came out of funny situation; while in the back room of a place he used to gig at, Hall of Fame songwriter Jack Tempchin was thirsty and searching for something to drink, when he opened an old fridge and found a jug full of a strange liquid. He was so thirsty he drank it; it ended up being very heavy as in no time he was three sheets to the wind. About 20 minutes later he had written a song that would bring him millions. Find out this and more in our new interview with Jack next."

Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill - extends the “Hotel California” 2022 Tour in the US with November shows beginning Tuesday, November 15 in St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets for the November concerts, produced by Live Nation, go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 AM, local time through Ticketmaster.

Each concert will feature Hotel California, performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. All shows will begin at 8 PM.

Dates:

November

15 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

17 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

21 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena

23 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

The Eagles kicked off the “Hotel California” concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim. To date, the Eagles have performed more than 60 sold-out shows, including five nights at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, four nights at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, three concerts at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, three nights at the Forum in Los Angeles, and multiple nights in Austin, TX, Denver, CO, Nashville, TN, San Francisco, CA, Phoenix, AZ, Seattle, WA, and St. Paul, MN.

Hotel California is the third best-selling US album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for "New Kid In Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour. The band’s Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling US album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.