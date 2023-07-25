The Opening Line Of This REO SPEEDWAGON Classic Made Them One Of Only Six Bands To Hit #1 For 15 Weeks; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next… an interview with Kevin Cronin, the frontman about an 80s rock classic that is on the short list of greatest opening lines ever. 'Heard it from a friend who, heard it from a friend who, heard it from another you’ve been messing around.' Yep, it’s 'Take it On the Run' by 80s rock legends, REO Speedwagon, and it helped the band hit #1 for 15 weeks on the charts. It’s become a part of 80s lore. A song everyone knows by heart… the story is next on Professor Of Rock."



