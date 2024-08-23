The Original Lyrics For This SCORPIONS Classic Contained An Explicit F-Bomb?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"So apparently one of the greatest classic rock songs of the 80s, 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' by the Scorpions, almost didn’t happen because when the song was first written nobody in the band could figure out how to play it. So they put it on the back burner. Then, when they finally nailed it, they wanted it to be a song that had more than a little edge. In fact, the lyrics were rewritten about 10 times and they were so focused on it being forbidden, that the song had the F word in the title. And the way they used it was so over the line there was no way they’d get it played on radio. The Executives made them tone it down… a lot. But even with the clean version of 'Rock You like A Hurricane' it caused panic... when it came out and became a huge hit, a Karen in the Government tried to get the song banned. A story you won’t want to miss, next on Professor Of Rock."