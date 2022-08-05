The Original MISFITS Coming To Dallas For Only 2022 Headline Appearance; ALICE COOPER Announced As Special Guest

The Original Misfits, one of the most crucially influential, genre-defying bands to ever emerge from North America, will make their only headline appearance of 2022 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX, for Halloween Weekend on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Original Misfits, featuring original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar, will be joined by very special guest, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer - Alice Cooper, and The Distillers. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 12 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com

The Misfits significance extends well beyond the narrowed path of punk rock, metal & hardcore. Although not cognizant of how significant they would become, what the Original Misfits achieved in their initial seven-year window deconstructed and redefined rock music.

The Misfits with Danzig's anthemic songs and unmistakable voice, Only's ferocious bass sound, and the Original Misfits melody-induced choruses and authentically bruising musicianship, cemented their importance with all ensuing generations. And now legions of diehard fans from around the world will have the opportunity to hear the Original Band that forges a level of intensity unprecedented in the new millennium. Don't miss this important chapter in the legendary band's legacy of brutality.