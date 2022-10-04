The Original MISFITS To Play Vegas On New Year's Eve

See the Original Misfits headline New Year’s Eve at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, with Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar.

The Original Misfits live in concert with The Circle Jerks, and Tiger Army. Get the first 'stab' at tickets with a special Misfits Fiends Only pre-sale tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5th at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Visit this pre-sale link, use password HELLVEGAS and walk among the first to score tickets to this important moment in the Misfits legacy of brutality.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7th at 10am PT.

"It started as a twisted dream"... 45 years ago in a small town in New Jersey called Lodi. It was there in April of 1977, at the dawn of the punk movement, that the Misfits were born. Taking the title of Marilyn Monroe's last movie as their name in a move to immortalize her image - singer Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only set out to make an impression. They wound up making history and creating a legacy that's power has not only stood the test of time, but also transcended into an entirely new generation.

Lineup changes followed and by early 1980, the band coalesced around co-founders, Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only along with guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (Jerry's youngest brother). Throughout the span of their career, the Misfits audience has developed into an army of "fiends" (the term for die hard Misfits fans) generating more interest today than ever before.

For further details, visit Misfits.com.