THE OSBOURNES Break Their Silence On Ozempic; OZZY Makes Eye-Opening Confession Regarding His Time On The Osbournes TV Show; Video

Episode description: In this explosive continuation of their political compass discussion, the Osbournes dive headfirst into discussions on societal values and moral quandaries, pulling no punches along the way. Brace yourself for revelations about the truth behind Osbournes and Ozempic, as well as an eye-opening confession from Ozzy regarding his time on the Osbournes TV Show. As the episode unfolds, expect nothing less than raw honesty as Ozzy airs his views on the actions of Kelly, Jack, and Sharon. From intense debates surrounding the merging of information and entertainment to jaw-dropping insights into parenting methods and water consumption, this unfiltered dialogue with the Osbourne clan challenges conventional norms and leaves no stone unturned.

Billy Morrison has released his new track, "Crack Cocaine", featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens. The song is from Billy’s new solo album, The Morrison Project, out April 19 via The Label Group’s partnership with TLG|ZOID through Virgin Music Group. Watch the video for "Crack Cocaine" below.