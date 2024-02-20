THE OSBOURNES Debate Pineapple On Pizza, Sex Education, The Death Penalty - "GARY GLITTER Is In And Out Of Jail All The Time... He's Obviously Incurable," Says OZZY (Video)

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: Ozzy Osbourne, with Sharon and Kelly, dive headfirst into the internet's most contentious topics, exploring everything from food controversies like double-dipping and pineapple on pizza to ethical quandaries such as animal testing and the death penalty. With their signature wit and candour, the Osbournes dissect educational debates, parenting predicaments, social media dilemmas, fashion faux pas, and even celebrity shenanigans.