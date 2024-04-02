THE OSBOURNES Discuss Medical Privacy In Regards To OZZY - "Leave Him Some Dignity, Would You... F@*k Off"; Video

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Episode description: The Osbourne family is jumping into a myriad of celebrity topics, including Sharon's stint on Big Brother UK, the recent announcement of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, and controversies surrounding celebrities like Andy Cohen and Sean Diddy Combs. From discussing the dynamics of reality TV and the challenges faced by public figures to exploring the impact of scandals on celebrity careers, the Osbournes leave no stone unturned in this candid conversation.

Billy Morrison recently released his new track, "Crack Cocaine", featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens. The song is from Billy’s new solo album, The Morrison Project, out April 19 via The Label Group’s partnership with TLG|ZOID through Virgin Music Group. Watch the video for "Crack Cocaine" below.