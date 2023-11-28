THE OSBOURNES Discuss That Time SHARON Pooped In OZZY's Weed: "He Went Nuts And Chased Us... Nearly Knocked A Door Off A Hinge"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne took this week off from The Osbournes Podcast, and his clan took the opportunity to have a little fun at his expense.

Along with special guest, comedian Margaret Cho, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly discuss a number of topics, including the time Sharon, in a bid to keep Ozzy sober, defecated in her husband's weed stash.

Kelly tells the story: "I found it (Ozzy's weed), I came to mom, showed it to her, and then she’s like, 'Kelly, do you need to go to the toilet?' And I said, ‘No, I’m not doing this again for you, I’m too old now. I’m not going to shit in dad’s drugs.' She (Sharon) shit in it, and it was in this tiny Ziploc bag... she shit in it, zipped it back up again, and put it back. When he found out, he went nuts and chased us down the hallway."

Jack adds: "The weirdest thing though, about it, his reaction... he went so fucking nuts and nearly knocked a door off a hinge at this hotel we were in."

Find out what happened next, below.

Episode description: Welcome back to another electrifying Osbournes podcast episode. Today, we're joined by the incomparable stand-up comedian, Margaret Cho. This episode is a rollercoaster ride, diving into the intriguing realms of comedy, mental health, and true crime. Cho shares her hilarious insights on being a stand-up comedian while shedding light on the changing landscape of comedy and its relationship with depression, mental illness, and the creative process fueled by drugs.

Our main event turns into the world of true crime, exploring captivating cases such as Lorena Bobbitt's infamous tale, intriguing porn movie lore, and Sharon's unexpected prank on Ozzy involving a peculiar place to relieve herself. Brace yourself for riveting true crime discussions on Lori Vallow's "Doomsday Cult," marital complexities, and even hit-and-run accidents. Margaret Cho unveils an astonishing personal story, while Jack and Kelly Osbourne share their own unexpected connections to murder tales. Prepare for a thought-provoking exploration into the female fascination with crime and the bizarre allure of marrying murderers. This episode is a whirlwind of laughter, jaw-dropping revelations, and compelling insights into the minds of comedians and true crime aficionados alike.