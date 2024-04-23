THE OSBOURNES Discuss The Time Naked OZZY Went Full Rambo During Home Break-In - "Daddy Threw Him Out The Window"; Video

The new episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Description: Join the Osbournes as they delve into the craziest emergency experiences. Ozzy goes full Rambo and stops a home break-in. From pellet guns and fires to bizarre encounters with stalkers and road rage incidents, the Osbournes share their unforgettable moments with humor and candor. Learn how they handle conflict, their first childhood recognition of mortality, and the aftermath of these traumatic events. Plus, get insights into their unique perspectives on handling emergencies and find out which family member they trust most in a crisis.

In related news, the team behind Osbourne Media House have issued the following update:

"The moment you've been waiting for has arrived: Osbourne Media House is LIVE! Head over to OsbourneMediaHouse.com now and step into the ultimate Osbourne experience.

Ozzy Osbourne is among the 16 artists named to the 2024 Inductee Class for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. And according to Billboard, all is sweetness and light between Ozzy and the Rock Hall as the Prince of Darkness prepares for his second induction — this time as a solo artist.

Osbourne, you may remember, tried to get Black Sabbath taken off the 1999 nominations list, calling the nod “meaningless.” But he happily went in with the band in 2006, and he tells Billboard via email that to become one of the Rock Hall’s multiple inductees “feels big. I’m more than honored.”

The honor comes after his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne called out the Rock Hall last year for not considering Ozzy as a solo artist even though he’s been eligible since 2006. Osbourne began that career after leaving Black Sabbath acrimoniously in 1979 and scoring eight consecutive multi-platinum albums starting with Blizzard Of Ozz in 1980. On his own he’s also released iconic songs such as “Crazy Train,” “Flying High Again,” “Bark At The Moon,” “Shot In The Dark” and “No More Tears.”

“I definitely wouldn’t say I was confident” about solo success, says Osbourne, adding that the 2021 induction of Randy Rhoads, his late songwriting partner, in the musical excellence category “made me feel we could be on to something. With every new music venture there’s always a certain amount of surprise that comes when you see the fans embrace it, because no one wants to make a record and have it flop. I feel like I was invited to a party in 1980, and it hasn’t stopped. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band.”

Read the full report at Billboard.com.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony will be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, October 19.