THE OVERCOMING PROJECT Feat. FEAR FACTORY, THREAT SIGNAL Members Release “Overcoming” Single

The Overcoming Project has released their second single “Overcoming”.

The Overcoming Project is a psychedelic metal project featuring world-class metal musicians Mike Heller (Fear Factory, Malignancy) on drums, Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Imonolith) on vocals, and Sergei "Efes" Fomin (FS Projekt) on bass.

"'Overcoming' depicts a thorny path through the Doctorate degree, burnout, and insane 60-hour working weeks for years to build a Metal studio. 'Overcoming' is a recipe of becoming a better person through brutal self-growth." - Dr. Mike Trubetskov

Executed by Doctor Mike Trubetskov - Guitarist and Producer at EOL Studios.

Overcoming EP depicts a psychedelic journey through immigration, Doctorate degree, Type I Diabetes and insane burnout into discovering the true purpose and becoming a metal producer.

"Determination," "Overcoming," and "Victory" are more than just heavy songs with killer musicianship. These grow into eternal, psychedelic objects that keep evolving into new dimensions after each listen.

After releasing the “Anxiety” single in 2020 through Heavy Magazine, The Overcoming Project returns with a bang.

(Photo – Dr. Mike Trubetskov)