THE PICTUREBOOKS Join Forces With HALESTORM's LZZY HALE On New Single "Rebel"; Band Announce 2022 European Tour

The Picturebooks have already caused a sensation this year with various collaborations like Dennis Lyxzén (Refused) and Neil Fallon (Clutch) and additional musical guests Ryan Sinn (The Distillers) and Dave Dinsmore (Brant Bjork), presenting the band to an even larger audience.

The hard-working primal blues duo gained so much inspiration from these experiences to strive for even more astonishing collaborations and are now pleased to announce that they have recorded a song with the outstanding Grammy winning vocalist Lzzy Hale of Halestorm.

“Rebel”, will premiere on Friday, May 14 and will be accompanied by a stunning video filmed in Nashville and Berlin by The Picturebooks and Lzzy Hale.

Here's what The Picturebooks have to say about the collaboration: “‘Rebel’ started out as an idea with Lzzy in mind and quickly surpassed everybody's expectations. Lzzy tapped into something really special with both lyrics and vocal performance and when we heard her voice on the track for the first time we were totally blown away! Give this one a listen at full volume and be ready to be floored!“

But far from enough, it is even more gratifying that The Picturebooks now officially announce their long-awaited On The Road Again Tour 2022. This rock’n’roll circus stretches across Europe plus the UK and will finally bring the fascinating performance of the two guys back to the masses.

Dates:

March 2022

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil

19 - Antwerp, Belgium Kavka

20 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

22 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater

23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

25 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

29 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

31 - Budapest, Hungary - Robot

April

1 - Vienna, Austria - B72

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk 21

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 3

9 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

10 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

13 - Munich, Germany - Strom

14 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

17 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

19 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

20 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social

21 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

23 - London, England - The Dome

24 - Bristol, England - Exchange

27 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

28 - Birmingham, England - Mama Roux's