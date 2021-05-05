THE PICTUREBOOKS Join Forces With HALESTORM's LZZY HALE On New Single "Rebel"; Band Announce 2022 European Tour
The Picturebooks have already caused a sensation this year with various collaborations like Dennis Lyxzén (Refused) and Neil Fallon (Clutch) and additional musical guests Ryan Sinn (The Distillers) and Dave Dinsmore (Brant Bjork), presenting the band to an even larger audience.
The hard-working primal blues duo gained so much inspiration from these experiences to strive for even more astonishing collaborations and are now pleased to announce that they have recorded a song with the outstanding Grammy winning vocalist Lzzy Hale of Halestorm.
“Rebel”, will premiere on Friday, May 14 and will be accompanied by a stunning video filmed in Nashville and Berlin by The Picturebooks and Lzzy Hale.
Here's what The Picturebooks have to say about the collaboration: “‘Rebel’ started out as an idea with Lzzy in mind and quickly surpassed everybody's expectations. Lzzy tapped into something really special with both lyrics and vocal performance and when we heard her voice on the track for the first time we were totally blown away! Give this one a listen at full volume and be ready to be floored!“
But far from enough, it is even more gratifying that The Picturebooks now officially announce their long-awaited On The Road Again Tour 2022. This rock’n’roll circus stretches across Europe plus the UK and will finally bring the fascinating performance of the two guys back to the masses.
Dates:
March 2022
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher
15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
16 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil
19 - Antwerp, Belgium Kavka
20 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon
22 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater
23 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
25 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
26 - Leipzig, Germany - Moritzbastei
28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
29 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
31 - Budapest, Hungary - Robot
April
1 - Vienna, Austria - B72
2 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk 21
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 3
9 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
10 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
12 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum
13 - Munich, Germany - Strom
14 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum
17 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
19 - Manchester, England - Rebellion
20 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social
21 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
23 - London, England - The Dome
24 - Bristol, England - Exchange
27 - Sheffield, England - Corporation
28 - Birmingham, England - Mama Roux's