The PINK FLOYD Album That Was The Beginning Of The End; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"Although Pink Floyd is no stranger to this channel, we really are breaking new ground here, taking on an epic album that we’ve never covered before. And with it, a formidable song that is as darkly beautiful as they come. We're covering the dog-eat-dog track from Pink Floyd’s 1977 masterpiece Animals, 'Dogs'. It was written by one of the premiere lyrical geniuses of the past half-century, Roger Waters, and boasts a brooding, black-hearted view of the world. Okay, maybe that sounds a little bleak, but I’m telling you, when paired with the sonic excellence of his guitar hero bandmate,0 David Gilmour, this track becomes a rarified work of art. Plus, we’re giving you a preview of how this album led to the beginning of the end for this band. We’ve got no shortage of drama for this one. It’s an episode you’re not going to want to miss..."