THE PLAGUE Announce New Album Erosion Of Gods, Reveal Video For "Impulsive Convulsions"
October 5, 2023, an hour ago
On October 27th, Brilliant Emperor Records will release Erosion Of Gods - the new album from Australian death metal quintet The Plague, on Vinyl, CD and Digital formats.
Erosion Of Gods follows-up the band's 2021 debut album Within Death, and once again sees The Plague churning out a raw, unadulterated death-metal sound inspired by the forefathers of Swedish death metal such as Dismember and Entombed. This chainsaw-fueled masterpiece features ten brand-new tracks that will leave even the most hardened death metal fanatic reeling in awe. Brace yourselves for an onslaught of biblical proportions. Pre-orders are now available at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Harbinger Of The Abyss"
"Hacked And Butchered"
"Living Catatonic"
"Impulsive Convulsions"
"Incinerated"
"Desolate Wasteland"
"Rotten, Dried, And Mummified"
"Roadside Burial"
"Entrenched In Decay"
"Erosion Of Gods"