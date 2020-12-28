THE PLAGUE Sign To Bitter Loss Records For Release Of Debut Album, Within Death

The Plague have joined Bitter Loss Records for the release of their debut album, Within Death, scheduled to hit the ground in April 2021.

Hailing from Sydney, Australia and formed in 2016, The Plague deliver Swedish inspired old school death metal in the vein of Dismember and Entombed. Within Death is the follow up to 2017’s Mass Genocide EP and sees the band further develop their OSDM sound with 10 classic tracks of misanthropy.

Listen to "Spawn Of Monstrosity" from Within Death now:

<a href="https://theplague-au.bandcamp.com/track/spawn-of-monstrosity">Spawn Of Monstrosity by The Plague</a>

Within Death will be released on vinyl and CD with limited pre-sale bundles - including hand-numbered vinyl, CD and an exclusive pre-sale t-shirt design - on January 15th via BitterLossRecords.com.

The Plague is:

Shane Piercy - rhythm guitar

Mike Ryan - vocals

Tommo Singleton - bass

Zac Sale - drums

Ross Chinchella - lead guitar

For further details, visit The Plague on Facebook.