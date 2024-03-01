THE POLICE Drummer STEWART COPELAND Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO - "'Spirits In The Material World' Is A Casio Riff" (Video)

In his latest video, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - interviews The Police drum legend, Stewart Copeland.

Beato: "In this interview, Stewart Copeland shares his journey from rock stardom with The Police to becoming a celebrated composer, offering unique insights into his creative process, memorable moments with the band, and his ventures beyond."

Professor Of Rock recently released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, an interview with one of the greatest drummers in rock and roll history, Stewart Copeland of The Police on their first two #1 hits, 'Message In A Bottle' and 'Walking On The Moon'. These two songs put Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland on the map. 'Walking On The Moon' is definitely a candidate for the most atmospheric hit of its time, and it came to Sting when he was sloppy drunk. He said he came up with the worst song title ever - 'Walking Round The Room' - for it, so he changed it up when he was sober... and it somehow ended up with an even worse title he says! And 'Message In A Bottle' is one of the most played in rock history and Stewart says he has one big regret about it decades later. Get the story of two classics in our exclusive interview, next on Professor Of Rock!"