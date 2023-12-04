THE POLICE Drummer STEWART COPELAND In Praise Of Late SLIPKNOT Drummer JOEY JORDISON - "That Little Bastard Had Chops" (Video)

The Police drummer Stewart Copeland is featured in a new Wired Q&A, answering questions submitted by the fans. When asked who is the best drummer he has seen play live, Copeland offered the following:

"Buddy Rich, Mitch Mitchell. There are a lot of drummer that I really like that aren't famous names; they just have a great feel to them. Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) has a great feel to him, Ringo Starr (The Beatles), Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones)... no chops there, but just that groove is way cool. On the younger end of it, I would say Joey Jordison, sadly departed, with Slipknot. That little bastard had chops."

"Kids these days, they start out where we left off, and it's like the Olympics where every year they can jump a little higher, run a little faster. How's that possible? Has the human species evolved in one year? I dunno... but Joey Jordison, doing things with his feet that I aspire to with my hands."

Joey Jordison was the original drummer and co-founder of Slipknot, known as #1. he was also the guitarist and co-founder of the horror punk band Murderdolls featuring frontman Wednesday 13. was the original drummer and co-founder of the heavy metal band Slipknot, in which he was designated #1, and the guitarist of the horror punk supergroup Murderdolls. He performed on Slipknot's first four studio albums and produced the 2005 live album, 9.0: Live.

On December 12th, 2013, Slipknot announced through their official website that Jordison had left the band, citing personal reasons for his departure. In response, Jordison released a statement insisting that he had in fact been fired from the band and stated that Slipknot "has been my life for the last 18 years, and I would never abandon it, or my fans."

Jordison would go on to launch projects including Scar The Martyr, Vimic and Sensaenum. He suffered from acute transverse myelitis, the symptoms of which surfaced in 2010 while touring with Murderdolls, but the disease was diagnosed long after. This progressed to the loss of the use of his left leg, but he recovered with the aid of medical help and physical therapy.

Jordison died in his sleep on July 26, 2021, at the age of 46, as stated by his family the next day.