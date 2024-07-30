THE POLICE Drummer STEWART COPELAND Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Story Behind The Album That Brought Them To Full-On Fistfights And Broke Up The Band; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Wow! Where do I even start with this one? The Police's blockbuster record, Synchronicity, defined it's time as much as any album could with four huge hits, including 'Every Breath You Take'', a song that has become the most-played in the history of recorded music. But all in all, Synchronicity is pretty dark. In fact, its main themes are obsession, surveillance, control, murder, jealousy, revenge, and ownership. I’ve got Rock And Hall Of Famer Stewart Copeland to help tell the story of this album that broke up a band and even brought them to full-on fistfights, but the producer of the album said that tension made it the masterpiece it is. The story of a classic with one of its creators is next on Professor Of Rock."