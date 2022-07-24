THE POOR Unveil "Cry Out" Lyric Video

The Poor has just released a lyric video for their new single "Cry Out", the follow-up to "Payback’s A Bitch" - the band’s first new music in 12 years via Australian record label Reckless Records.

Time has not wearied this band. Still delivering their unabashed four-on-the-floor rock, these songs herald a new era for The Poor, led by lead guitarist Daniels Cox’s premiere songwriting.

Check out the aforementioned "Payback’s A Bitch":

The Poor is currently on tour in The UK with Rose Tattoo. Their next show is July 25th at Islington Assembly Hall in London, England. To view the complete tour schedule, visit this location.