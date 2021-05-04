THE PRETTY RECKLESS Land At #1 Again On Rock Radio Charts; Band Nominated For Two iHeart Radio Music Awards

The Pretty Reckless are #1... again! The band's latest single, "And So It Went", landed at #1 on the rock radio charts. It's the second consecutive #1 single from the new album, Death By Rock And Roll, and is the band's sixth overall #1 single at the format.

Death By Rock And Roll arrived in February and topped multiple sales charts - including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital Charts.

The Pretty Reckless have also been nominated for two iHeart Radio Music Awards. They have been nominated for "Rock Artist Of The Year", while the title track of Death By Rock And Roll is nominated for "Rock Song Of The Year". The iHeart Radio Music Awards are set to air on Fox on Thursday, May 27 at 8 PM, ET.