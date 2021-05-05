THE PRETTY RECKLESS Perform "Rock And Roll Heaven" On Daytime Television

On May 4th, The Pretty Reckless appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Their segment featured a performance of "Rock And Roll Heaven" from the record-breaking album, Death By Rock And Roll.

Even with six #1 singles under her belt, Taylor Momsen still finds time to learn something new. During an interview with Kelly Clarkson, The Pretty Reckless frontwoman shares that she just discovered YouTube reaction videos of people hearing songs for the first time, stating that she finds it "very enjoyable" during the pandemic. She also opens up about the difficult but therapeutic process that gave birth to her #1 album, Death By Rock And Roll.

The Pretty Reckless are #1... again! The band's latest single, "And So It Went", landed at #1 on the rock radio charts. It's the second consecutive #1 single from the new album, Death By Rock And Roll, and is the band's sixth overall #1 single at the format.

Death By Rock And Roll arrived in February and topped multiple sales charts - including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital Charts.

The Pretty Reckless have also been nominated for two iHeart Radio Music Awards. They have been nominated for "Rock Artist Of The Year", while the title track of Death By Rock And Roll is nominated for "Rock Song Of The Year". The iHeart Radio Music Awards are set to air on Fox on Thursday, May 27 at 8 PM, ET.

Those waiting to see The Pretty Reckless in concert will have to wait a little - actually quite a bit - longer. Vocalist Taylor Momsen has issued the following update:

"After much thought and very careful consideration to the ongoing Covid epidemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all touring until 2022. We absolutely cannot wait to come back and see you around the world in 2022… stay tuned for announcements coming this week!"

The Pretty Reckless released their fourth studio album, Death By Rock And Roll, in February 2021.

Tracklisting:

"Death By Rock And Roll"

"Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

"And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello)

"25"

"My Bones"

"Got So High"

"Broomsticks"

"Witches Burn"

"Standing At The Wall"

"Turning Gold"

"Rock And Roll Heaven"

"Harley Darling"

"25" video:

"Death By Rock And Roll" lyric video: