THE PRETTY RECKLESS Postpone All Touring Until 2022

Those waiting to see The Pretty Reckless in concert will have to wait a little - actually quite a bit - longer. Vocalist Taylor Momsen has issued the following update:

"After much thought and very careful consideration to the ongoing Covid epidemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all touring until 2022. We absolutely cannot wait to come back and see you around the world in 2022… stay tuned for announcements coming this week!"

The Pretty Reckless released their fourth studio album, Death By Rock And Roll, in February 2021.

Tracklisting:

"Death By Rock And Roll"

"Only Love Can Save Me Now" (featuring Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil)

"And So It Went" (featuring Tom Morello)

"25"

"My Bones"

"Got So High"

"Broomsticks"

"Witches Burn"

"Standing At The Wall"

"Turning Gold"

"Rock And Roll Heaven"

"Harley Darling"

"25" video:

"And So It Went" video:

"Death By Rock And Roll" lyric video: