THE PRETTY THINGS Announce The Complete Studio Albums: 1965-2020 13LP Box Set; Video Trailer

Madfish are proud to present, for the first time in one set, the complete studio album recordings of seminal British rock and roll band, The Pretty Things, available on March 31.

Led by founding vocalist and guitarist Phil May & Dick Taylor, The Pretty Things, iconic first wave R&B cult heroes, created some of the most exciting and innovative records of the sixties, early seventies and beyond. Winners of the very first Mojo Hero Award, the band have been a massive success and an immeasurable influence on decades of artists as diverse as David Bowie, Aerosmith, The Ramones, Bob Dylan, The Sex Pistols, The White Stripes, Kasabian and so many more.

Housed inside a deluxe, slipcase style box; every album has been remastered especially for vinyl release with the original artwork faithfully recreated throughout. Each album within the set comes with an individual, record specific four-page insert with rare photographs, original single sleeves and words from Dick Taylor, Mike Stax and Mark St. John. Fans will also find an exclusive, high quality pull-out print of the band in their prime.

From the chaotic beginnings of the band’s self-titled debut in 1965 through the experimental, turbulent times of the rock opera masterpiece S.F. Sorrow to their more reflective, contemplative latter day output in Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood; this deluxe, thirteen LP box set contains every studio album the iconic band released over five decades.

Invaluable to the development of British music as we know it, The Pretty Things’ outrageous behaviour and incandescent stage performances were fundamental to their ground-breaking songwriting with the band’s extensive and eclectic musical archive now a cultural and creative touchstone for generations to come. Still recording music until the passing of frontman Phil May two years ago; this box set, limited to just 1,000 copies worldwide, follows the bands’ whole astonishing journey until those final, formidable recordings in 2020.

The Pretty Things - The Complete Studio Albums: 1965 - 2020:

1. The Pretty Things (1965)

2. Get The Picture? (1965)

3. Emotions (1967)

4. S. F. Sorrow (1968)

5. Parachute (1970)

6. Freeway Madness (1972)

7. Silk Torpedo (1974)

8. Savage Eye (1976)

9. Cross Talk (1980)

10. Rage Before Beauty… (1999)

11. Balboa Island (2007)

12. The Sweet Pretty Things (Are In Bed Now, Of Course…) (2015)

13. Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood (2020)