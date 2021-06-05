The Professor Of Rock Explains How CREAM Gave Birth To Heavy Metal; Video

The Supergroup Cream had three Hall Of Fame virtuosos in Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker. This is the story of how they all took in a Jimi Hendrix concert, and bassist Jack Bruce was so juiced with inspiration by what he saw, he went home and created one of rock music’s most familiar guitar riffs. The Professor Of Rock details The Story of “Sunshine Of Your Love” and how it gave birth to heavy metal.

