THE QUILL - New Album, Wheel Of Illusion, Due In March

Metalville Records has announced March 29th as the international release date for Swedish hard rock band The Quill's 11th album, Wheel Of Illusion.

With a storied history dating back to the early '90s, The Quill has consistently pushed boundaries, blending powerful riffs and soulful melodies. States bassist Roger Nilsson, "Making new music is always hard work - but by now, we all know what we need to make a great album. The writing process is really where we gel as a band. We've always loved banging out ideas together in rehearsals - it's always been a team effort with everyone pitching in trying to make every song the best possible."

Wheel Of Illusion promises to be a sonic journey, showcasing the band's evolution while staying true to their hard rock roots. From the thunderous drumbeats to the searing guitar solos, each track is a testament to The Quill's enduring commitment to delivering a raw and authentic sound.

Says guitarist Christian Carlsson, "Even though we have a well-defined sound by now, firmly rooted in the classic rock of the '70s, we always try to find new ways of adding sounds and influences to our music. This time, we found hints of early British NWOBHM creeping in. We also used some old vintage keyboards, which added a bit of a different flavor to keep things fresh."

The album explores themes of introspection, resilience, and the enigmatic nature of reality. With lyrics that resonate and music that captivates, Wheel Of Illusion is poised to become a defining chapter in The Quill's musical legacy.

Tracklisting:

"Wheel Of Illusion"

"We Burn"

"Rainmaker"

"Elephant Head"

"Hawks & Hounds"

"Liber"

"Sweet Mass Confusion"

"The Last Thing"

"Wild Mustang"

The Quill lineup:

Magnus Ekwall - vocals (Ayreon, Mountain Of Power)

Christian Carlsson - guitar (Cirkus Prütz)

Roger Nilsson - bass (Spiritual Beggars, Arch Enemy, Firebird)

Jolle Atlagic - drums (Hanoi Rocks, Electric Boys, Firebird)

For further details, visit The Quill on Facebook.

(Photo by Goran Markov)