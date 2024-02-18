THE QUILL Reveal "Wheel Of Illusion" Video

The Quill has revealed their new video, "Wheel Of Illusion". The track is the first to be revealed from the band's 11th album, Wheel Of Illusion, set for international release on March 29th via Metalville Records.

"This song is a real testament of what the new album is all about. You want heavy? You want groove? You want strong melodies? The Quill got you covered!"

The Swedish hard rock band unveils their musical prowess on their 11th album, Wheel Of Illusion. With a storied history dating back to the early '90s, The Quill has consistently pushed boundaries, blending powerful riffs and soulful melodies.

States bassist Roger Nilsson, "Making new music is always hard work - but by now, we all know what we need to make a great album. The writing process is really where we gel as a band. We've always loved banging out ideas together in rehearsals - it's always been a team effort with everyone pitching in trying to make every song the best possible."

Wheel Of Illusion promises to be a sonic journey, showcasing the band's evolution while staying true to their hard rock roots. From the thunderous drumbeats to the searing guitar solos, each track is a testament to The Quill's enduring commitment to delivering a raw and authentic sound.

Says guitarist Christian Carlsson, "Even though we have a well-defined sound by now, firmly rooted in the classic rock of the '70s, we always try to find new ways of adding sounds and influences to our music. This time, we found hints of early British NWOBHM creeping in. We also used some old vintage keyboards, which added a bit of a different flavor to keep things fresh."

The album explores themes of introspection, resilience, and the enigmatic nature of reality. With lyrics that resonate and music that captivates, Wheel Of Illusion is poised to become a defining chapter in The Quill's musical legacy.

Adds drummer Jolle Atlagic, "We were extremely well rehearsed before entering the studio - which is not always the case. For Earthrise, we started with sketches in the studio. This time, it was the opposite - we worked really hard arranging the songs in rehearsals, so once we entered the studio, the process was quick and to the point."

As the band continues to carve their niche in the international rock scene, this album reaffirms their status as pioneers of the Swedish hard rock movement. Wheel of Illusion is not just an album; it's a testament to The Quill's unwavering passion for creating music that transcends time and resonates with fans worldwide.

Concludes vocalist Magnus Ekwall, "Wheel Of Illusion is by far the most consistent and well-conceived album we've ever made. Every note on the album is there for a reason, and there’s no excess luggage at all. I'm really proud of what we've achieved - it's classic The Quill even though you'll find surprises along the way!" Cover and tracklisting are as follows:

"Wheel Of Illusion"

"We Burn"

"Rainmaker"

"Elephant Head"

"Hawks & Hounds"

"Liber"

"Sweet Mass Confusion"

"The Last Thing"

"Wild Mustang"

The Quill lineup:

Magnus Ekwall - vocals (Ayreon, Mountain Of Power)

Christian Carlsson - guitar (Cirkus Prütz)

Roger Nilsson - bass (Spiritual Beggars, Arch Enemy, Firebird)

Jolle Atlagic - drums (Hanoi Rocks, Electric Boys, Firebird)

For further details, visit The Quill on Facebook.

(Photo by Goran Markov)