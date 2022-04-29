THE QUIREBOYS Announce Rescheduled UK Tour Dates With Special Guest TROY REDFERN

The Quireboys have rescheduled four dates on their June 2022 UK tour. Dates include Oxford, Bullingdon (June 10), Southend, Chinnerys (June 11), Bristol, Thekla (June 17), and Nottingham, Rescue Rooms (June 18).

All tickets remain valid. Tickets are available from quireboys.com/gigs, seetickets.com, skiddle.com, and alttickets.com.

Hailed as Britain’s King of Slide Guitar, Hereford-based singer songwriter, Troy Redfern and his three-piece band will support The Quireboys at all shows.

Troy will perform songs from his critically acclaimed album The Fire Cosmic, which features the single "Ghosts" that was playlisted on Planet Rock and many other radio stations.

The Quireboys will perform songs from their rich back catalogue including songs from A Bit Of What You Fancy – their iconic debut album with their distinctive gypsy rock and roll sound.

A re-recorded version of The 30th Anniversary Edition of A Bit of What You Fancy is available on CD with bonus tracks, digital and limited-edition vinyl.