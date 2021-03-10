THE QUIREBOYS - Four Dates On A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary Tour Rescheduled For June 2022

The Quireboys have rescheduled four dates on their “A Bit Of What You Fancy” 30th Anniversary Tour to June 2022. The new rescheduled dates include Oxford Bullingdon (June 11), Southend Chinnerys (June 12), Bristol Thekla (June 17), and Nottingham Rescue Rooms (June 18). All tickets remain valid. Tickets are on sale via thegigcartel.com.

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of A Bit Of What You Fancy, the Quireboys are currently rerecording their iconic debut album with their distinctive gypsy rock and roll sound. The album will be available on CD, digital and limited-edition vinyl later in the year. The CD includes bonus live tracks. Pre-order the 30th Anniversary Edition of A Bit Of What You Fancy here.

“A Bit of What You Fancy is where it all began for the Quireboys,” says the band’s frontman Spike. “It was an incredible album that launched our career. However, the way we sound and play now doesn’t do it justice. Henceforth, it has been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day gypsy rock and roll sound. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary.”

Australian beer drinking rock n roll warriors Massive, who are no strangers to the UK music scene, are returning as the Quireboys' special guests. The band are on the road promoting their 3rd studio album Rebuild Destroy released by Off Yer Rocka Recordings.

(Photo - © Tom Gold)