THE QUIREBOYS Frontman SPIKE To Film Upcoming Show For Live Release

On July 15th, The Quireboys vocalist Spike will be recording a live video and album at his solo headline show at The Cavern Freehouse in Raynes Park - a suburb of London, England.

The intimate affair is being billed as, "An evening of songs and stories from a rock'n'roll gypsy." It will be a seated show with table service; strictly limited tickets are available.

Quireboys frontman Spike recently performed the Frankie Miller song "Raining Whiskey" live at The Cluny in Newcastle during the An Audience With Spike tour. Also featuring Shark Island's Christian Heilmann.

The Quireboys vocalist Spike is currently accepting pre-orders for Spike's Late Night Songbook - a limited edition signed and numbered CD/DVD set featuring 14 solo acoustic performances. The bonus DVD includes Spike’s first live stream lockdown acoustic show. Secure your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"So Far So Good"

"Let Me Down Easy"

"7/11 Roses"

"Hesitation Blues"

"Love Me Tender"

"Stubborn Kinda Heart"

"Seven Spanish Angels"

"First Song"

"She"

"Over The Rainbow"

"Edelweiss"

"Little Old Wine Drinker Me"

"Streets Of London"

"Hates To Please"

(Picture courtesy of Spike's Facebook page)