THE QUIREBOYS Frontman SPIKE To Release Solo CD/DVD Set

The Quireboys vocalist Spike is currently accepting pre-orders for Spike's Late Night Songbook - a limited edition signed and numbered CD/DVD set featuring 14 solo acoustic performances. The bonus DVD includes Spike’s first live stream lockdown acoustic show. Secure your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"So Far So Good"

"Let Me Down Easy"

"7/11 Roses"

"Hesitation Blues"

"Love Me Tender"

"Stubborn Kinda Heart"

"Seven Spanish Angels"

"First Song"

"She"

"Over The Rainbow"

"Edelweiss"

"Little Old Wine Drinker Me"

"Streets Of London"

"Hates To Please"

Catch Spike's solo tour throughout The UK in May and June. Billed as an intimate evening of music and stories from his colourful life in rock 'n' roll, all of these shows will be seated and socially distanced, with strictly limited numbers. For further details, visit spikequireboys.com.

(Picture courtesy of Spike's Facebook page)