THE QUIREBOYS Guitarist GUY BAILEY Has Passed Away

On April 7th, The Quireboys vocalist Spike took to social media with the following sad news:

"I'm heartbroken to have to write this.

My best friend Guy Bailey passed away peacefully in hospital last night in the arms of his beloved Bianca.

Guy was the kindest, funniest man you could have the pleasure of being around. He was loved by everyone who he ever worked with, all the bands he ever toured with and all the Quireboys fans he ever met. He certainly loved you all more than you will ever know.

I have so much I would like to share and say to everyone about him but this is just such a hard time for me and everyone close to him. I hope you all understand.

But for the Quireboys fans out there I would just like to say, me and Guy Bailey have written the songs for a new album, and me and Chris Johnstone, Nigel Mogg and Rudy Richman will fulfill his wishes that these songs are recorded and a new Quireboys album will be released this year.

So everyone raise a glass for Guy Bailey and let's keep rock 'n' roll alive for him.

I love you mate.

I know you're having a drink with our dads now and looking down and watching us bubble.

Your best mate Spikey xx"

All of us at BraveWords send our sincere condolences to Guy Bailey's family, friends, bandmates, and fans. May he rest in peace.