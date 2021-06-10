THE QUIREBOYS Present New Live Video Of "7 O'Clock"

The Quireboys are back! June 18th sees the launch of their new version of the classic track "7 O'Clock" which also features this superb version from their Iconic "35 & Live" set from London's Kentish Town Forum in 2019 as a good 'ol fashioned Double A side.

It's the news we've all been waiting for - The Quireboys' A Bit Of What You Fancy Anniversary Edition is confirmed to land on July 2nd initially with the CDs, and then Blue Vinyls six weeks after that. This studio re-recording of their iconic first album will reflect the current Gypsy Rock n Roll sound of The Quireboys, and prove to be powerful, inspirational and full of all the quality of a modern-day recording.

This is a must for all Quireboys fans worldwide and will be available on CD and vinyl, both on limited runs, with a new modern cover and a couple of live bonus tracks on the CD - "Man On The Loose" and "Mayfair" - while the vinyl collector's version will be restricted to a run of 750 copies only, on blue vinyl. Pre-order links below:

- CD

- Vinyl

Quireboys frontman Spike commented, "It's where it all began, it was an incredible album that launched our careers, but the way we sound n play now doesn't give it the justice it needs. Henceforth, it's been a pleasure updating it to our modern-day Gypsy Rock n Roll Sound. I'm sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory!"

Tracklisting:

"7 O’Clock"

"Man On The Loose"

"Whippin’ Boy"

"Sex Party"

"Sweet Mary Ann"

"I Don’t Love You Anymore"

"Hey You"

"Mislead"

"Long Time Comin’"

"Roses And Rings"

"There She Goes Again"

"Take Me Home Tonight"

CD Bonus Tracks:

"Man On The Loose" (Live)

"Mayfair" (Live)