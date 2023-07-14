THE QUIREBOYS Release "Medicine" Single Feat. BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD And STEVIE D; Music Video Streaming

The Quireboys, the iconic British rock band known for their boundless energy and catchy melodies, are thrilled to announce the release of their brand new single and video, "Medicine". Unleashed today, this new track is taken from their upcoming album, The Band Rolls On, slated for release in September.

Building upon their reputation as one of rock music's most enduring and charismatic outfits, The Quireboys have embarked on an exciting new venture by teaming up with Josh Todd and Stevie D from the renowned rock band Buckcherry for this special collaboration. This powerful union promises to deliver a hard-hitting, unforgettable sound that will resonate with fans both old and new.

"Medicine" showcases The Quireboys' signature blend of raw energy, Guy’s gritty vocals, and infectious hooks, maintaining their reputation for crafting timeless rock anthems. Combined with the dynamic contributions from Buckcherry's Josh and Stevie, this track is destined to leave listeners craving more.

With The Band Rolls On on the horizon, The Quireboys continue to carry the torch for rock 'n' roll, staying true to their roots while pushing boundaries. The album, which is set to be released in September 2023, promises to be a testament to the band's enduring passion for creating music that resonates with audiences across the globe.

Save the "Medicine" single here, and watch the music video below.

The new album, which is now available for pre-sale, features some well known faces which include:

Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

Angry Anderson (Rose Tattoo)

Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke)

Dan Reed (Dan Reed Network)

Josh Todd and Stevie.D (Buckcherry)

Chip Z’Nuff (Enuff Z’Nuff )

Ryan Roxie (Alice Cooper)

Scotti Hill (Skid Row)

Steve Conte (New York Dolls)

Tim Mosher (Junkyard)

Pre-order the CD here. Pre-order the vinyl here.

Guy Griffin says: “It’s great to have people we really respect and admire in the industry adding some of their magic to the new songs we’ve written. After twenty years of writing Quireboys songs, these collaborations have not only taken a bit of the pressure off me but brought a fresh perspective to the process, another way of looking at a song. It’s also been a pleasure to sing alongside such great names.”

From the rock n' rolling gospel tinged riffs of the title song to the hypnotic groove of "So Glorious" (w/ Dan Reed) this is something different but with no less swagger. Griff goes on to say: “It’s given us a real chance to explore other styles as we continue our musical journey."

Paul Guerin added, "The new machine is fresh, tight, highly motivated and performing better than ever, we have been so excited we haven’t stopped writing new material throughout all the tours, tbh we have enough new material for 3 albums but The Band Rolls On will feature the first batch from The Quireboys."