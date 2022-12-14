THE QUIREBOYS Share First Glimpse Of Upcoming Orchestral Live Release

The Quireboys are preparing to turn back the clocks to the summer of 2022 and a special evening in the City of London.

As we enter the festive season, summer may seem like a distant memory, but not for long. The Quireboys would like to invite their fans to relive one of their highlights of 2022 via the band’s new concert album Orchestral Quireboys Live.

To set the scene, it was an evening which saw the legendary rockers descend upon the capital for perhaps one of the group’s most remarkable shows to date. A night where classic rock met classical music under the roof of the legendary O2 Forum Kentish Town.

On this landmark occasion in The Quireboys’ history, the band was accompanied by a string quartet and a brass trio, adding a new dimension to the group’s tried and tested sound. Collectively The Quireboys’ extended ensemble reimagined tracks from the band’s extensive back catalogue.

If you were at the show in London and would like to relive the experience – then read on. Likewise, if you were unable to make it to the show in the Big Smoke – fear not. Thankfully, for fans and followers alike, The Quireboys preserved the memory of this unique live experience via their new concert album/film titled Orchestral Quireboys Live.

Physical copies of the band’s latest offering are available to pre-order on CD, DVD and as a Single Coloured Vinyl (limited to 1,000 copies worldwide). The accompanying visual presentation of the event was captured via a multi-camera recording which will be released via Amazon Prime worldwide this month.

Throughout the album’s sixteen-song track listing, the five-piece performs live fan favourites such as “There She Goes Again”, “I Don’t Love You Anymore” and “7 O’Clock”, along with hidden gems from the group’s repertoire. Each of the songs featured has been given a new lease of life thanks to the band’s string and brass counterparts.

Orchestral Quireboys was a show that will be remembered fondly by fans of the band for years to come. It was a unique evening from a unique band which has been captured for our enjoyment for years to come.

The live album will be released physically on February 10, 2023. Preorder at offyerrocka.com. Orchestral Quireboys Live is available now on all digital/streaming outlets.