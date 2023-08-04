THE RAVEN AGE Announce November 2023 UK Tour

UK-based melodic metal band The Raven Age have announced a UK / Ireland tour for November 2023 in support of their new album, Blood Omen. Dates are as follows:

November

5 - London, UK - Lafyette

7 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - Attic

10 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy 2

11 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

13 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

15 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

The Raven Age released a new song with an accompanying video, "Forgive & Forget", out on all streaming platforms now. The track is featured on the band's new album, Blood Omen. Watch the video below.

The band’s lineup includes guitarist George Harris, guitarist Tommy Gentry, bassist Matt Cox, drummer Jai Patel, and singer Matt “MJ” James.

Rushing in on a scalding lead guitar riff, “Forgive & Forget” is a genre-defining, sonic stampede, upbeat and catchy, but bearing the band’s signature ambition and heaviness. “It’s about letting go of old demons and not letting unwanted memories shape your future,” explains lead guitarist and songwriter George Harris.

Conceived, produced, and directed by the band themselves the Tarantino-esque video was shot in the legendary Laredo Western Town. “We wanted to try something completely different with ‘Forgive & Forget’”, says singer Matt James. “We wanted to follow on from our two recent singles ‘Serpents Tongue’ and ‘Parasite’ with the horror vibe but with a spin… and to see how far we could push it! Cowboys and zombies definitely felt like something unique, and we found the perfect location to make it happen!”

The band is pushing everything further than ever before. The choruses are made for arenas, the riffs are taut, direct and go straight for the jugular. The creative ambition on display in the video is also evident throughout the forthcoming album Blood Omen which will be out on July 7 via Music For Nations/Sony Music and was produced by Matt Hyde (Slipknot, Machine Head, Bullet For My Valentine) with final mastering put into the hands of Mika Jussila at Finnvox (Nightwish, Children of Bodom, HIM).

Blood Omen is available on several formats including standard transparent red vinyl, standard jewel case CD, deluxe hardcover CD with exclusive artwork, and a deluxe LP version pressed on black and red splatter vinyl, housed in gatefold packaging, complete with additional and exclusive artwork.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Changing Of The Guard"

"Parasite"

"Serpents Tongue"

"Essence Of Time"

"Nostradamus"

"Forgive & Forget"

"The Journey"

"War In Heaven"

"Tears Of Stone"

"Parasite" video:

(Photo - John McMurtrie)