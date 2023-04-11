THE RAVEN AGE Release "Serpents Tongue" Single And Music Video; Band On Tour With IRON MAIDEN This Summer

UK-based melodic metal band The Raven Age, which features Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris's son George Harris, will release their new album, Blood Omen, on July 7 via Music For Nations / Sony.

A music video for the new single, "Serpents Tongue", can be viewed below.

Lead singer Matt “MJ” James muses "'Serpents Tongue', right from the off felt like a very special track for us. It’s that perfect balance between melodic and heaviness. There are so many different styles going on, but they all work and complement each other as a whole. When I first heard that lyrical hook that starts off the chorus, I knew we were onto a winner! It gets stuck in your head.”

Lead guitarist George Harris adds "'Serpents Tongue' is one of our favorites from the album and we knew it’d be a single straight away. Conceptually, the song is about deceit and lies, how you can only truly trust yourself and the loneliness that comes with that.”

The video finds the band performing the song in a ghoulish mansion to soundtrack a demonic dinner party hosted by the Raven King.

James reminisces: “The video had to compliment the track and give it the right representation. We knew we had to go even further creatively than we had done previously (which was difficult). I had this whacky concept of an Adams family-style dinner party, a meeting of the weird and wonderful but unsure if we’d be able to pull it off… luckily with a great team around us in Music For Nations and the support and tools from Dark fable media we feel we’ve brought the vision to life and created something pretty special that does the song justice.”

Blood Omen is the follow-up to the band's 2019 studio album, Conspiracy, which achieved over 35 million streams and a Top 30 Billboard Radio single "Fleur De Lis".

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Changing Of The Guard"

"Parasite"

"Serpents Tongue"

"Essence Of Time"

"Nostradamus"

"Forgive & Forget"

"The Journey"

"War In Heaven"

"Tears Of Stone"

"Parasite" video:

This summer, The Raven Age will be touring arenas across Europe and the UK with Iron Maiden. They will also be performing at Germany’s Rock am Ring, Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting, Return Of The Gods Festival in Italy, Sweden Rock, and Metal Days in Slovenia.

Full list of tour dates here.

(Photo - John McMurtrie)