THE RAVEN AGE To Release Blood Omen Album In July; "Parasite" Music Video Posted
February 15, 2023, 9 minutes ago
UK-baseed melodic metal band The Raven Age, which features Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris's son George Harris, will release their new album, Blood Omen, on July 7 via Music For Nations / Sony. A music video for the first single, "Parasite", can be found below.
Pre-order the album here before February 18 to have your name printed on a free signed artwork print.
Blood Omen is the follow-up to the band's 2019 studio album, Conspiracy, which achieved over 35 million streams and a Top 30 Billboard Radio single "Fleur De Lis". The forthcoming album will be the band’s first with new guitarist, Tommy Gentry.
Tracklisting:
"Changing Of The Guard"
"Parasite"
"Serpents Tongue"
"Essence Of Time"
"Nostradamus"
"Forgive & Forget"
"The Journey"
"War In Heaven"
"Tears Of Stone"
"Parasite" video: