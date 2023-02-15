THE RAVEN AGE To Release Blood Omen Album In July; "Parasite" Music Video Posted

UK-baseed melodic metal band The Raven Age, which features Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris's son George Harris, will release their new album, Blood Omen, on July 7 via Music For Nations / Sony. A music video for the first single, "Parasite", can be found below.

Pre-order the album here before February 18 to have your name printed on a free signed artwork print.

Blood Omen is the follow-up to the band's 2019 studio album, Conspiracy, which achieved over 35 million streams and a Top 30 Billboard Radio single "Fleur De Lis". The forthcoming album will be the band’s first with new guitarist, Tommy Gentry.

Tracklisting:

"Changing Of The Guard"

"Parasite"

"Serpents Tongue"

"Essence Of Time"

"Nostradamus"

"Forgive & Forget"

"The Journey"

"War In Heaven"

"Tears Of Stone"

"Parasite" video: