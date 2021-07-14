The Relationship Between Rock Music And The Casino

The casino industry has long been associated with popular music, ranging from jazz to rock, and pop to techno. While the latter two are perhaps the most common music genres found in casinos in the modern day, this wasn’t always the case.

The relationship between casinos and musical genres is largely influenced by societal trends. For instance, when land-based casinos were on the rise in the 50s, so too was mainstream jazz music from the likes of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, and Charlie Parker.

Naturally, certain types of jazz, particularly slow low-tempo music, were used in casinos. Arguably, this soft soundscape provided a calming environment for players, perhaps reducing any over-excitement from playing the traditional blackjack.

As chart music has diversified over the years and new genres have risen in popularity, it's perhaps unsurprising that rock music has also wormed its way into casinos. We look at the historical relationship between rock music and musicians and the casino/gambling industry.

The Sound Of a Casino

As soundsandcolours.com notes, when entering a casino, you’re often greeted by non-lyrical background music, which can be heard beyond the sounds of a deck of cards being played and the upbeat chimes of a slot machine. Yet, many casinos have ditched their background music for a center-stage performer from time to time, something that is commonly found in Las Vegas. Known as the biggest casino industry in the world, Las Vegas has been the platform for many rock artists over the years.

Perhaps the most paramount rock performer, who really paved the way for rock music in the casino industry, was Elvis Presley. As reported in latimes.com, the King of Rock established himself as a record-setter for the number of times to have performed in Las Vegas in one stint.

In the present day, rather than having a long contract with casinos in Las Vegas, rock performers make special appearances. To name a few; The Rolling Stones, The Killers, and Hootie and the Blowfish, all of which have also curated casino-centered lyrics.

Themed Slot Machines

As well as having a presence in land-based casinos, rock music has also infiltrated the online casino landscape. As the casino began its transition online, it gave online casinos the opportunity to explore new markets.

The slot machines are known for their array of themes, from fruit to fantasy, and cosmic to superheroes, the online slot machine began to form a deeper relationship with rock music when compared to its offline counterpart. For example, Bonus.ca delivers a comprehensive list of online casino sites available that offer no deposit spins, and amongst the thousands of slot machines available, you’re bound to find a rock-themed one.

From Guns N' Roses to Motorhead, and Jimi Hendrix to Megadeth, these famous rock artists can be found in character form on many slot machines. Accompanying the illustrations of these famous artists, is also deeper colors of red and black, with guitar icons and themed music, all of which work wonders to create a rock-themed slot machine.

From live performances at land-based casinos from rock artists like Elvis Presley to appearances on online slot machines by famous rock artists, this heavier music genre is clearly no stranger to the casino industry.