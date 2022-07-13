The Retaliators Featuring Music From MÖTLEY CRÜE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, PAPA ROACH – Official Trailer Released

Better Noise Films and Better Noise Music will release the upcoming horror-thriller The Retaliators on September 14 in theatres worldwide. It stars Michael Lombardi (FX’s Rescue Me, The Deuce), Marc Menchaca (Ozark, Black Mirror ) and Joseph Gatt (Ray Donovan, Game of Thrones, Thor) alongside appearances from some of the biggest names in rock music including Tommy Lee (Motley Crüe), Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills) and more. The Retaliators tells the based on real life story of an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder. Watch the official theatrical movie trailer below:

The Retaliators not only features several on-screen appearances from Better Noise Music’s roster, but also highlights music from the above artists and bands, and more, throughout the film. The high-octane original soundtrack for The Retaliators will be released on September 16 via Better Noise Music and will feature a hard-hitting lineup of tracks from the above artists in addition to music from bands including The HU, Bad Wolves, Asking Alexandria, Escape The Fate, Nothing More, From Ashes To New, All Good Things, Hollywood Undead, Eva Under Fire, Cory Marks, Hyro The Hero, Classless Act and Crossbone Skully. Stay tuned in the coming days for pre-order details to be announced.

Tracklisting:

“The Ending” – Papa Roach

“This Is Mongol” – The HU

“Blow” – Eva Under Fire feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

“Scars That I’m Hiding” – From Ashes To New feat. Anders Fridén of In Flames)

“Faded Out” – Asking Alexandria feat. Push Push

“Classless Act” – Classless Act feat. Vince Neil Of Motley Crüe

“Darkness Settles In” – Five Finger Death Punch

“Tired Of Winning” – Nothing More

“Evil World Machine” – Crossbone Skully

“Wolf Totem” – The HU feat. Jacoby Shaddix

“If Tomorrow Never Comes” – Bad Wolves feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

“Burn It Up” – Cody Marks

“Who’s That Playing On The Radio?” – Hyro The Hero feat. Mick Mars and Danny Worsnop

“Blame It On The Double” – Cody Marks feat. Tyler Connolly and Jason Hook

“For The Glory” – All Good Things feat. Hollywood Undead

“Barely Breathing” – From Ashes To New

“The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets) – Motley Crüe feat. Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, and From Ashes To New