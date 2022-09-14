THE RETALIATORS – Horror-Thriller Opens Worldwide In Theaters Today

Horror-thriller feature The Retaliators, from Better Noise Films, producers of The Dirt, and US distributor CineLife Entertainment, alongside international distributor Trafalgar Releasing, are releasing the independent feature film across North America and in theaters internationally, in countries such as UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Australia, and Argentina, simultaneously.

Garnering a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its 2021-2022 film festival run across the most prestigious horror film festivals including FrightFest and ScreamFest, the film centers on an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder. The theme for the story was inspired by real-life events when writers Darren Geare and Jeff Allen Geare’s sister Jody Geare was brutally assaulted while walking home at night. It begs the question if you could have a minute alone with the person who killed your loved one…would you take it?

CEO of Better Noise Films and film producer, Allen Kovac, notes, “It was great to see the film in the theater last night. A fantastic story and collaboration with artists and actors. It was truly validating to see The Retaliators script come to life in the theater with movie fans.”

ScreamFest’s opening night film takes audiences on a riveting and bloody revenge mission with a unique blend of 80’s action/horror and crime genre influences. Michael Lombardi ("Rescue Me"), Marc Menchaca ("Ozark"), and Joseph Gatt ("Game of Thrones") headline the cast alongside Jacoby Shaddix, frontman of Papa Roach, making his acting debut.

Additionally, the film boasts a high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music, including Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee; Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael; Papa Roach; Jaya of The Hu; Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills; Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg; Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New; Cory Marks; and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein ("Stranger Things").

The soundtrack encompasses a hard-hitting lineup of rock tracks from several of Better Noise Music’s roster, many of which also make on-screen appearances, including Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), and Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach). The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack orders are available now, including the soundtrack offered on limited collector’s edition 180-gram red and black splatter vinyl housed in a gatefold sleeve with exclusive movie stills, a 24x36 movie poster collectable, blood-spattered o-card and a digital download; digipak CD and Cassette.

The digital version of The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will include the track “Cops Are Here” from the movie’s official score, which was arranged by "Stranger Things" composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. The soundtrack audio will also include snippets from the film interspersed throughout the track listing, driving the film’s main message, “If you could have a minute alone with the person who killed your loved one…would you take it?” Order the soundtrack here.

Watch the official theatrical movie trailer for The Retaliators below.

Tracklisting:

“The Ending” - Papa Roach

“This Is Mongol” - The HU

“Blow” - Eva Under Fire feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

“Scars That I’m Hiding” - From Ashes To New feat. Anders Fridén of In Flames)

“Faded Out” - Asking Alexandria feat. Push Push

“Classless Act” - Classless Act feat. Vince Neil Of Motley Crüe

“Darkness Settles In” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Tired Of Winning” - Nothing More

“Evil World Machine” - Crossbone Skully

“Wolf Totem” - The HU feat. Jacoby Shaddix

“If Tomorrow Never Comes” - Bad Wolves feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

“Burn It Up” - Cody Marks

“Who’s That Playing On The Radio?” - Hyro The Hero feat. Mick Mars and Danny Worsnop

“Blame It On The Double” - Cody Marks feat. Tyler Connolly and Jason Hook

“For The Glory” - All Good Things feat. Hollywood Undead

“Barely Breathing” - From Ashes To New

“The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)" - Motley Crüe feat. Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, and From Ashes To New

“The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)" video:

Film trailer: